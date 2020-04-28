Jeannette Irene Keckley, loving daughter, wife, mother, grammy, and friend, peacefully went home on Friday, April 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband of 48 years, Bill Keckley and her oldest granddaughter.
Services and burial for Jeannette will be conducted privately with the family.
Jeannette was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany on March 23, 1953, a daughter of the late Robert and Gertrude Sauer Burner.
Jeannette along with her husband Bill raised their family here in Shenandoah County. Jeannette had a passion for creating beautiful stained glass, and will be most remembered by all who knew and loved her as the proud owner and operator of This 'n' That in Strasburg, VA. The loss of Jeannette will be deeply felt among all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving husband William "Bill" Keckley of Maurertown, VA; two daughters, Jessica Lynn Cook (Brad) and Jamie Leah Keckley; seven grandchildren whom she adored, Kaitlynn, Alexis, Festus, LJ, Jacob, Channing and Chase along with four great- grandchildren.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Toms Brook Vol. Fire Department, 3342 S. Main Street, Toms Brook, VA 22660 or the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Keckley.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 28, 2020