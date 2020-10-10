Jeffery Scott Tugwell, 56, of Woodstock passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home. There are no arrangements at this time.
Jeffery was born on January 21, 1964 in Maryland. He was the son of the late John Carl Tugwell and Sonya June Smith. Also preceding him death, his grandmother, Violet May Simms, and his stepson, Harry Grant Nelson III.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Linda, his stepdaughters, Shannon Suits (Chris) of Inwood, WV, Melissa Nelson (Matt) of Woodstock, his son, Andrew Tugwell of Brownsville, PA, his daughters, Sarah June and Savanah May Tugwell of Glen Burnie, MD, 2 brothers, John Tugwell Jr. (Donna) of Columbia, MD and James Tugwell (Michelle) of Catonsville, MD, also nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Kindred Hospice 420 Neff Avenue Suite 110 Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
