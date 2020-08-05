1/
Jeffrey S. Racey
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On July 18, 2020 Jeff went to be with his Lord. He is the son of Barbara and the late Thomas M. Racey, Sr. He was born November 21, 1964. He was the husband of his estranged wife, Eleanor Laing Racey.

He was preceded in death by his Dad and his oldest brother, Tommy, Jr. and his little son, Travis Stephens Hockman.

He is survived by his Uncle Aubrey Griffey and his long time friend Michael Kelliher. He was living with his Mom and taking care of her. He has three living brothers, Michael and Jennifer (Beaty) Racey; Greg and Christel (Sager) Racey and Rick Racey; a sister-in-law Delia Racey Payne and many cousins, along with nieces and nephews, especially Brandon and Mandy Pangle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved