

On July 18, 2020 Jeff went to be with his Lord. He is the son of Barbara and the late Thomas M. Racey, Sr. He was born November 21, 1964. He was the husband of his estranged wife, Eleanor Laing Racey.



He was preceded in death by his Dad and his oldest brother, Tommy, Jr. and his little son, Travis Stephens Hockman.



He is survived by his Uncle Aubrey Griffey and his long time friend Michael Kelliher. He was living with his Mom and taking care of her. He has three living brothers, Michael and Jennifer (Beaty) Racey; Greg and Christel (Sager) Racey and Rick Racey; a sister-in-law Delia Racey Payne and many cousins, along with nieces and nephews, especially Brandon and Mandy Pangle.

