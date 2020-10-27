Jeffrey William "Jeff" Taylor, 48, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Warren County.
Jeff was born August 22, 1972, in Alexandria, Virginia son of William James and Cheryl Dian Streich Taylor of West Virginia.
Surviving with his parents are his wife Tammy Taylor; two daughters Samantha Dian Taylor and Angela Appleton both of Front Royal; one son Dustin Betts of Toms Brook; one brother Justin James Taylor of Summit Point, West Virginia; one grandson Blake Appleton; and one granddaughter Kylie Appleton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.