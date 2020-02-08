Jennie May Conner, 75, of Mt. Jackson, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 10, 1945 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, daughter of Dorothy Irene Darrow Birchfield of Omaha, Nebraska and the late James William Birchfield.
She is survived by her husband, James Calvin Conner.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tracy Conner of Mt. Jackson; a sister; and three brothers.
She was preceded in death by Kristen Conner and grandson, Dakota Conner.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson with the Rev. Glen Early officiating. Burial will follow at Otterbein Church Cemetery west of Mt. Jackson.
The family will receive friends Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Orkney Springs Fire and Rescue Inc. P.O. Box 37, Basye, VA. 22810.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 8, 2020