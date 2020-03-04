Jeremy Jacob "JJ" Funk, 38, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Friday February 28, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
JJ was born July 7, 1981 in Front Royal, Virginia son of Stella Funk of Front Royal and the late Donald David Funk.
Surviving with his mother are his wife Melissa Shaffer-Funk; four sons Jeremy Jacob Funk, Jr., Justin Funk, Jordan Funk, and Jace Funk all of Front Royal; one daughter Makenna Funk of Front Royal; five brothers Rollin Funk, Tony Funk, Gary Funk, Raymond Funk all of Front Royal, and Jonathan Funk of South Carolina; and one sister Lisa Funk of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 4, 2020