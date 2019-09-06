Jeremy Ryan Richter, born January 25, 1984 in Santa Ana, CA, died August 28, 2019 at his home in Woodville, VA.
Jeremy loved camping, kayaking, canoeing and the outdoors. He was a proud daddy and a loving fiance. He loved dogs and other animals.
He is survived by his fiance, Mallory McDonald of Woodville, VA; his sons, Matthew Richter of Flint Hill, VA, and Kolten McDonald of Woodville, VA; his daughters, Madison McDonald, Abigail McDonald, and Charlotte Richter, all of Woodville, VA; his mother Sheri Richter of Linden, VA; his sister, Sara Richter of Front Royal, VA; and his grandmother, Melody OáToole of Anaheim, CA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 6, 2019