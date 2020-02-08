Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremy Scott Morris Jr.. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Service 122 N. Main St. Woodstock , VA 22664 Funeral service 11:00 AM Valley Funeral Service Edinburg , VA Send Flowers Obituary



Jeremy Scott Morris, Jr., 23, of Edinburg, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8. p.m. at the funeral home.



Mr. Morris was born August 20, 1996 in Woodstock, son of Jeremy Scott Morris, Sr. and Arielle Dorian Burdette. He was a 2015 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He was employed at Rubbermaid in Winchester and a master bricklayer.



He is survived by his fiancee, Kayla Pennington and their daughter, Ellie Alaine Morris of Edinburg; mother, Arielle Dorian Burdette and her companion Chad Totten; father, Jeremy Scott Morris, Sr. and wife Donna of Middletown; mother in law, Stephanie Elder and companion Mike Kerns; brothers and sisters, Zachary Hutchison of Mt. Jackson, Nicholas Totten of Edinburg, Gabriel Totten of Edinburg, Brendon Totten of Edinburg, Randy Pennington of Edinburg, Sean Morris of Middletown, Kaylee Morris of Woodstock, Precious Hillyard of Strasburg, and Colleen Gannon of Strasburg; grandparents, Adrienne Wanless of Strasburg, Bill Burdette of West Virginia, Debra Morris of Middletown, Kris Morris of Middletown, and Dale Nesselrodt of Mt. Jackson; great grandmother, Noel Wanless of Strasburg; aunt, Tasha Hall and husband, Michael; uncle, Daniel Burdette; cousins, Elijah and Jairyd Burrell and Ronan Burdette; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Dorothy Nesselrodt and cousin, Brendon Barker.



We love you to the moon and back, there is nothing that anyone can say that can express how perfect he was to all of us. All who love him already know his worth. Touch your nose when you think of him!



Pallbearers will be Sean Morris, Jason Cross, Matthew Morris, Chris Morris, Chad Totten, Zachary Hutchison, Randy Pennington and Dan Burdette.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kayla and Ellie, 2895 Jerome Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.



