Jeremy Steven Spence, 34, of Dayton, VA died April 6, 2019 in Dayton as a result of a motorcycle accident.
He was born May 6, 1984 in Leesburg, VA and was a son of Steven Edward Spence of Strasburg, and Susan Hudson Bartholomai of Sicklerville, NJ.
Jeremy graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Quicksburg.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He worked at L.S.C. Communication in Harrisonburg. He was a member of the Eagles, and Sons of Blackwater Military Motorcycle Club.
On May 19, 2018 he married the former Sarah Crider, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, is his daughter, Olivia Spence of Addison, PA; step-children, Gavin Floyd, Cora, Jacob and Skylar Nelson, of Dayton; step-father, John Bartholomai of Sicklerville, NJ; step-mother, Joyce Spence of Strasburg; grandmother, Karlyne Sage of Sicklerville, NJ; grandparents, E.J. and Claudene Spence of Bergton; sister, Jessica Spence-Morris of Rowes Run, PA; brother, Josh Spence of New Market; step-sisters, Katie Dougherty of Poquoson, VA, and Pam Good-Keller of Manassas; and step-brother, David Dougherty of Front Royal.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bergton Fairgrounds.
Memorial contributions may be made to K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 11, 2019