

Jerry A. Christian, Sr. of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. Mr. Christian was born July 1, 1937 in Frederick County, Virginia. He attended Mt. Airy School and The Stephens City School. He is the son of the late Elmer Andrew Christian, Sr., Evelyn Mae Rosenberger and step mother Mildred Elizabeth Luttrell.



He retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation after 32 yrs. as a machine operator. He was a hot rod car enthusiast from restoring vehicles to participating in car shows. He also was an avid recurve bow hunter and weight lifter.



Surviving are his daughters, Kimberly Begnaud (husband, Paul) of Middletown, Virginia, and JoEllen Boyce (husband, Danny) of Winchester, Virginia. Sons, Jerry (Andy) Christian Jr. (wife, Amber) of Boyce, Virginia and Michael (Mike) Christian (wife, Febra) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren Joshua Boyce of Austin, Texas, Hunter Childs (wife, Nicole) of Winchester, Virginia, Nikkie Krebs (husband, Ricky) of Rixeyville, Virginia, Lacey McCraw (husband, Braxton) of Powhatan, Virginia, Brandon Christian of Berryville, Virginia, Amanda Christian of Winchester, Virginia, Zachary Begnaud of Middletown, Virginia, Madison Cook of Front Royal, Virginia, Abby Cook of Boyce, Virginia, Ryan Maricle of Boyce, Virginia; great-grandchildren Alton Carr and Zoey Carr both of Rixeyville, Virginia. He is also survived by his brother Elmer (Moose) Christian Jr. (wife, Dorothy) of Winchester, Virginia.



Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his former wife Barbara Anne Franzen Christian, son Patrick Matthew Christian, grandson Derrick Michael Christian.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 810 Fairfax Street Stephens City, Virginia 22655 c/o Community Outreach Program.

