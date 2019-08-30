Jerry Allen Middleton, 62, of New Market, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Life Care Center in New Market.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church. Pastor Darwin Edwards will officiate.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday, August 31 at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg.
Mr. Middleton was born September 26, 1956 in Rockingham County, son of the late Charles Allen Middleton and Rachel Good Middleton of Mt. Jackson.
He was a 1974 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.
He had worked at Mansville for 30 years and at Life Care Center until his illness forced him to retire. He was also owner of C & J Contractors.
He bowled on several leagues over the years. He was a very good archer and shot in many tournaments. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting and flowers.
He is survived, along with his mother, by his wife, Tammie Edwards Middleton whom he married August 18, 1979; son, Jonathan Middleton and wife Jenn of Rockingham; and brother, Charles T. Middleton and wife Robin of Middletown.
Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 30, 2019