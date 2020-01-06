Jerry Alvin Thomas, 80, of Middletown, VA passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service for Mr. Thomas will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Reliance Cemetery with Rev. Richard McDowell officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Thomas was born in Frederick County, VA on February 8, 1939 a son of the late Alvin Clyde and Pearl Elizabeth Legge Thomas. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Reliance United Methodist Church and the American Beekeepers Association. Mr. Thomas was a farmer and beekeeper, an avid fisherman, loved his woodworking, gardening and was a great cook. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six siblings, Denny Thomas, Jack Sperry, Charlie Sperry, Connie Fitzwater, Janet Knave and Jody Fitzwater.
Survivors include his loving wife Texie S. Thomas of Middletown, VA; his children, Kevin Thomas and wife Traci of Front Royal, VA and Christopher Thomas of Middletown, VA; his grandchildren, Rebecca Thomas, Hayden Thomas, Ethan Thomas and Kayla Ritenour; siblings, John Thomas, Sally Rutherford and Linda Funk along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to , 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 6, 2020