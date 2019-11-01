Jerry Coolidge Pullen, 58, of Stanley, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Page Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill Cemetery.
Jerry was born on March 8, 1961 in Washington, Virginia son of the late Dorothy Lou Pullen, grandson of the late Libby Jane Pullen and loving husband to Missy Foster Pullen.
Surviving with his wife are two sisters Melody Young and Desiree Almond; one brother Greg Poehler; mother in law and step-father in law Brenda and Ronnie Chrisman; numerous nieces; and numerous nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joey Kibler, Tony Wayland, Boe Grigsby, Wayne Woodward, Bobby Foster, and Michael Williams.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4 from 12- 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 1, 2019