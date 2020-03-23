Jerry David Silvious, 70, of Quicksburg, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born on August 19, 1949 at Quicksburg, Virginia, the son of the late Benjamin Silvious and Mattie Cone Silvious.
Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christy Silvious; a son, David Coe Silvious; a daughter, Becky Saylor; two sisters, Phyllis Turner and Carol Wilkins; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 23, 2020