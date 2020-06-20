Jerry Elwood McIlwee, 73, of Star Tannery, VA passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Woods Cove Assisted Living in Front Royal, VA.
A funeral service for Mr. McIlwee will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Springs Cemetery, Star Tannery. Full military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Strasburg, VA.
Mr. McIlwee was born in Woodstock, VA on December 16, 1946 a son of the late Clyde Waldo McIlwee, Jr. and Minnie Virginia Fishel McIlwee.
He was a member of Gravel Springs Lutheran church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. McIlwee worked several years for the Frederick County Public School System as a bus driver and was a retired farmer.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Rebecca Chiam and a brother David W. McIlwee.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Ellen McIlwee of Star Tannery, VA; his children, Michelle McIlwee of Star Tannery, and Jennifer Teets of New Market, VA; two grandchildren Autumn Staffa and Kimberly Robinson; seven great-grandchildren along with siblings Thelma Joan Vance (David) and Betty Jean Bradby (Marvin).
Pallbearers will be Billy Rudolph, Conley Funkhouser, Noah Teets, Wes Rudolph, Michael Cooper, Josh Stephens, Dave Fleming and Aaron Carey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry McIlwee, Vernon McIlwee, Jack Colvin, Duke Vance, Marvin Bradby Alan Stephens and Donnie Kailing.
Memorials may be made to Gravel Springs Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 116, Star Tannery, VA 22654 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 20, 2020.