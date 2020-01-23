Jerry Franklin Williams, 81, of Kearneysville, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the VA Hospital.
Born on December 10, 1938 in Summerlee, WV, he was the son of the late Virgil Williams and Olligia Marie (Hood) Williams.
He was employed with Keen Transport, for over thirty years as a truck driver, enjoyed fishing, Nascar, and raced on a dirt track circuit in the Vermont and New England area in the early 60's. Jerry also served in the United States Air Force from 1956-1962.
He is survived by his mother of Kearneysville; one brother, Leonard Williams of Craigsville, WV; two sisters: Beverly Thomas of Charles Town and Becky Pyle (Palmer) of Martinsburg; children: Jerry Jr.,Jayne and Jodie, to mother Elaine; and children: Vance, Jim, Donnie and Pam, to mother, Marty; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father he is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara and a daughter, Michelle.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church. A graveside service will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The .
