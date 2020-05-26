Jerry George Sardone
1935 - 2020
It is with deep sadness we inform you of the passing of our father, Jerry Sardone, 85, of Reston, VA, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 as a result of Covid-19 related pneumonia.

Jerry was born in Rochester, NY on January 13, 1935.

Jerry served with honor on the Montgomery County Police Department in the late 1950's and the early 1960's as a member of the Bethesda (Second District) Traffic Squad. He left the department and found his calling in real estate and completed over 50 years in the business, earning the title Realtor, Emeritus. He helped people buy and sell real estate in Fairfax County and Loudoun County since 1968.

In his personal life, Jerry was a lifetime member of Omega Tau Rho, served in the National Guard, a World Record Holder in the International Game Fish Association, Nature Conservationist, and a Nationally and World Ranked Squash Player / Coach. He had a love for music, travel, and spent many a happy year with his late wife, Fay, doing the things that they loved as well as working side by side at the business they started, Jerry Sardone Realty. Jerry was beloved by his friends and family, had a great sense of humor, and made quite a character about town.

Preceded in death by his parents Joseph G. Sardone and Lillian Natalie Sardone, he is survived by his sister, Janet Lee Owens, two sons Jerry Jr. and James, four step children Laurie, Alan, Karen, Lyn, three nieces Corrine, Suzette, Julie, nephew Michael, and sixteen grandchildren - all of whom he loved dearly and always talked about. He will be missed by many.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations can be made in Jerry's name to the Montgomery County Police Alumni Association, Inc. - Benevolent Fund, P.O.Box 431, Damascus, MD 20872-0431.

Due to the restrictions placed by the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no memorial services at this time. If and when a memorial service is scheduled, we will pass along that information.

Please keep our father Jerry Sardone, his family and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Jerry was a special guy. He impressed me in how he lovingly cared for Fay in her final years. They are together again. May he Rest In Peace.
Susan Brennan
May 25, 2020
Decades ago when I moved to Reston I met Jerry on Lake Thoreau as our deck boats passed. He left me with the impression that people in Reston are so nice, have a great sense of humor and are always looking how to be helpful. I will miss our casual and unpredictable deck boat conversations. Sympathy to the whole family.
Teri Belf
May 25, 2020
jerry was a classmate and friend, one of a kind -he will be missed.

Bob Rupp
