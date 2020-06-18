Jerry Lee Bauserman, 67, of Wardensville, WV died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Jerry was born on December 12, 1952 in Woodstock, VA, the son of the late John G. and Emma Orndorff Bauserman. He was a 1971 graduate of Central High School in Woodstock, VA and worked as a superintendent for 27 years for Henley Construction in Gaithersburg, MD. He was a member of the VFW Post 2102 in Wardensville, WV, Moose Lodge 403 in Strasburg, VA and the Dutch Hollow Mule Riders. Jerry enjoyed baseball, farming, NASCAR and was an avid hunter.
Jerry married Sara "Susie" R. Reynolds on September 12, 1978 in Petersburg, WV.
Surviving with his wife of 41 years are three daughters: Shelly A. Rinard of Wardensville, WV; Patricia Bauserman of Richmond, VA; Suzanna Shamburg of Winchester, VA; two brothers: Richard G. Bauserman (Bonnie) of Mauertown, VA; Gary S. Bauserman (Mary) of Mauertown, VA; a sister: Ruth A. Hockman (Roger) of Strasburg, VA and four grandchildren: Alex Rinard, Jordan Shamburg, Xavier Anderson & Brennan Shamburg.
He is preceded in death by a son: Dale E. Rinard.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wardensville Vol. Rescue Squad PO Box 2, Wardensville, WV 26851 or the Capon Valley Vol. Fire Company, PO Box 308, Wardensville, WV 26851.
To view Jerry's tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 18, 2020.