Jerry Lee Hamman, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W. Main St. Front Royal with an internment to follow at the Lebanon Church in Strasburg, Virginia.
He was born on January 16, 1948 to Virginia Romaine Henry in Winchester, Virginia.
Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Hamman, his brother, Harry Lee Hamman and his nephew, Dwayne Harry Hamman.
Jerry was a hard worker in life. He loved to run the chief's softball organization and worked for C. W. Wright construction for nearly 50 years.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Romaine Henry; his wife, Rebecca April Louise Hamman; his children, Kevin Lee Hamman (Angela), Anthony Wade Ritenour (Kimberly), Jerri Bowen, Jeff Hamman, Erica Foreman, Amanda Foreman and Kyle Werst; his niece, Angie Hamman Ordonez (Mario), his brothers, Billy Henry, Sandy Henry and William Connor; and numerous grandchildren and a few great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to Maddox Funeral Home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 18, 2019