Jerry Lee Walker, 81, of Centreville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Adler Care in Aldie, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Walker was born July 16, 1939, in Canon City, Colorado son of the late Frank J. and Cornelia E. Turney Walker. He was raised by his step-dad James F. Muir. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired as an engineer from the Federal Government. He was married to the late Carolyn Ann Davenport Walker who preceded him in death in March of 2019.
Surviving are two sons, James F. Walker and wife Sheila of Front Royal, and Arthur W. Walker of Old Town Alexandria; one daughter Karen F. Cash and husband Bob of Front Royal; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
