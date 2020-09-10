1/
Jerry Lee Walker
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Lee Walker, 81, of Centreville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Adler Care in Aldie, Virginia.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mr. Walker was born July 16, 1939, in Canon City, Colorado son of the late Frank J. and Cornelia E. Turney Walker. He was raised by his step-dad James F. Muir. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired as an engineer from the Federal Government. He was married to the late Carolyn Ann Davenport Walker who preceded him in death in March of 2019.

Surviving are two sons, James F. Walker and wife Sheila of Front Royal, and Arthur W. Walker of Old Town Alexandria; one daughter Karen F. Cash and husband Bob of Front Royal; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Culpeper National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved