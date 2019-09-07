Jerry Philip Henry, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Jerry was born June 24, 1950 in Front Royal to the late William Bryan and Louise Talbott Henry.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Henry Oliver.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sheila Henry; three sons, Joshua, Derek and Andrew Henry; two brothers, Donald âCowboyã and Douglas Henry; and four grandchildren, Shane, Alanna, Kaylee and Dax.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 7, 2019