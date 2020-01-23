Jerry Randall Weakley, 85, of Toms Brook, VA passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Dutch Haven Assisted Living Memory Care Unit, Maurertown, VA.
Services and burial for Mr. Weakley will be conducted privately.
Mr. Weakley was born in Madison County, VA on October 14, 1934 a son of the late Jerry E. Weakley and Thelma Berry Cravin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda McNeil.
Survivors include his wife, Linda S. Weakley of Toms Brook, VA; his son, Randall S. Weakley and wife Colleen of Winchester, VA; his brother, Granville Weakley and wife Betty of Madison, County, VA.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Dutch Haven Assisted Living Memory Care Unit and New Century Hospice for the care and compassion extended to the family during Mr. Weakley's illness.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to New Century Hospice, 420 Neff Avenue Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Weakley.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 23, 2020