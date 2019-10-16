Jerry Randolph Lam, 69, of Edinburg, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home. A celebration of life will be held Friday, October 18 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Edinburg. Pastors Katie Gosswein and William Fitchett will officiate.
Mr. Lam was born Feb 12, 1950 in Shenandoah County, son of the late Pauline Orndorff Lam and Louie Alexandria Lam Sr. He was a Navy veteran. He previously worked for the Shenandoah Valley Press in Strasburg and American Legion Post #77 in Strasburg where he was also a member.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Goldie Lam; daughter, Andrea Inke of Mathias, WV.; stepdaughters, Laurie Robinson (Terry) and Karen Edgerton (Todd) both of Mt. Jackson and Tammy Scott of Edinburg; sisters, Shirley Temple Rutherford of Front Royal, Gloria Jean Middleton of Strasburg, Jo Ann White of Stephens City and Paula Louise Troxell of Strasburg; brothers, Douglas W. Lam of Louisa and Kenneth Lee Lam (deceased); step brothers and step sisters, Ruby Touseull of Knoxville and Louie A. Lam Jr. both of Knoxville, TN., Elizabeth White of Flat Rock, Mi., and Carson Lee Lam (deceased); one granddaughter, eight step grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Funeral Service, Re: Jerry Lam Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Jerry loved fishing, decorating for the holidays and his two dogs, Rocky and Rosie.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 16, 2019