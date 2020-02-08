Jerry Wayne McCorkle, Age 67, of Luray, VA passed away Thursday February 6, 2020 at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, VA. He was born on January 16, 1953, in Alexandria, VA.
Funeral Service will be held at The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, in Luray, VA. Visitation will be at The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
He married Loretta (Marshall) McCorkle on 09/28/1991 who survives him. He is also survived by Father, Raymond McCorkle of Front Royal, VA, Mother, Jane (Joseph) McCorkle of Front Royal, VA, Daughter, Stephanie Lillard of Luray, VA Son, Jeremy McCorkle of Luray, VA, Daughter, Jenny McCorkle of Luray, VA, Son, Jerry McCorkle, II of Luray, VA, Brother, Kenneth McCorkle of Hagerstown, MD, Sister-Karen Cole of Strasburg, VA, Sister-Lori Thurston of Inwood, WV, Granddaughter, Madalyn Lillard of Luray, VA, and Granddaughter, Makayla Lillard of Luray, VA.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Luray, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 8, 2020