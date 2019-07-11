Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Send Flowers Obituary



Jesse C. "Jess" Gingras, 41, residing in Linden, Virginia, departed this life June 8, 2019 in the presence of family and friends, after battling cancer since 2015.



He is truly a Super Hero! He is missed far more than words could ever express.



Jess was born January 20, 1978 in Fairfax, Virginia, the son of the late Kenneth G. and Nynna R. Gingras.



In addition to his mother, Jess is survived by his brother, Jason Gingras; sister-in-law, Sherry Maramag-Gingras; nephew, Elijah Gingras; aunts, Cathy Gingras and Marilyn Gingras; uncles, George Gingras and Scott Thomas; cousins, Mallory McLaughlin, Julie Thomas, Nathan Gingras and Eric Thomas; and his adopted sister, Gabby Koster.



Jess' great loves were his family and friends.



He was an extraordinarily creative and humorous individual who loved telling jokes and was extremely good at it. He was an avid fan of anime, comics and cartoons and a master of trivia. He especially loved the TV shows he labeled as "wrong cartoons", such as Family Guy, Futurama and others.



Jess was in the midst of writing a comic book himself when he was taken from us; perhaps one day we can share it with the world.



Jess participated in two clinical trials at the National Institute of Health. He knew from the beginning that the trials probably wouldn't be of any help to him. He did the trials in the hope that they would help others!



He was the kindest, most caring person I've ever had the privilege to know and love and he was my son. Those who knew him loved him, as is evidenced by the posts on his Facebook Page.



A service celebrating his life is being planned for a date in August. Please e-mail



