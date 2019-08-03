Joan Anne MacLeod, 84, of Fort Valley, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at home.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 5 at Oak Hill Church of the Brethren in Fort Valley. Pastor Duke McCaffrey will officiate. Burial will follow in Emerson Walters Cemetery in Fort Valley.
Ms. MacLeod was born May 14, 1935 in New Jersey, daughter of the late Sebastian Lagerveld and Nellie Van Der Kloster Lagerveld.
She was formerly a school bus driver for Shenandoah County Public Schools.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Walther of Winchester, Louetta MacLeod of Woodstock, and Joanne MacLeod of Fort Valley; one son, Robert MacLeod of Colorado; two nieces, Carol Rabel and Jean Youmans, the daughters of her late sister Anne Youmans; 10 grandchildren, Cynthia Legge Petty, Christopher Buckley, Daniel Legge, Brandy Buckley, Jason Walther, Jennifer Buckley, Shelly Walther, Cristan Garrett, Jesse Walther and Elijah MacLeod; and numerous great grandchildren
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Valley Funeral Chapel, 14119 S. Middle Road, Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fort Valley Fire Department or the Fort Valley Ruritan Club.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 3, 2019