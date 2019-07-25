Joan Elizabeth Griffey Reynard, 80, of Woodstock, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Life Care Center in New Market.
Mrs. Reynard was born November 14, 1938 in Strasburg, daughter of the late James Mark Griffey and Martha Racey Griffey.
She was formerly employed at Aileen Inc. and was a caregiver at local nursing homes. She was a member of Woodstock Women of the Moose Chapter 1865.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Griffey.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Crisman and husband Steve of New Market, and Lisa Routhier of Washington state; son, Mike Humphries of Winchester; sister, Sylvia Fadely of Woodstock; brothers, Donnie Griffey and Wayne Griffey, both of Woodstock; five grandchildren, Stephanie Crisman, Lauren Routhier, Dylan Kerns, Brandy Humphries, and Lori Humphries; one great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, Virginia 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 25, 2019