Joe Billie "Bill" Corbin, Sr., U.S. Army Ret., 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Corbin was born April 16, 1935, in Castleton, Virginia, son of the late Enos Justis "Jet" Corbin and Lillian Elizabeth Bennett Corbin Knight. He retired from the U.S. Army as a 1st Sergeant. He worked for Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital and for U.S. Customs in Front Royal. Mr. Corbin was a member of the Masonic Lodge 821 A.F. & A. M. He was married to the late Della Louise Campbell Corbin.
Surviving are three sons Joe Billie Corbin, Jr. (Denise) of North Carolina, Larry Michael Corbin of Gainesville, Virginia and Terry Lee Corbin of Front Royal; two daughters Pamela Renee Corbin (Troy Neff) of Mauretown and Alice Marie Corbin of Front Royal; five grandchildren Justin Corbin, Kayla Spoto, Mary Beth Simpson, Brandon Corbin and Lindsay Corbin; and four great grandchildren Anson Corbin, Campbell Corbin, Theo Simpson and Fletcher Simpson. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Mr. Corbin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; four brothers James Edward Corbin, Marshall Corbin, Bobby Lee Corbin and Ronnie Corbin; and two sisters Bertha Foster and Frances Edwards.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.