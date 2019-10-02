John Allen Gardner, 79, a resident of Lebanon Church, Virginia passed away peacefully Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service for Mr. Gardner will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the James Gardner Cemetery, Hillsville, Virginia where friends may join the family at the graveside service. Full military honors will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Grover King Post 1115, Hillsville, Virginia.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Mr. Gardner was born in Hillsville, Virginia on June 6, 1940 a son of the late Allen Eugene and Thelma McGrady Gardner. He was a 1958 graduate of Warren County High School.
John entered the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years.
Following his military service, John went to work for the U.S. Postal service where he retired in October 1992 with 24 years of service. For many years, he was a loyal and active member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge. In line with Gardner tradition, John was an avid hunter, fisherman, and master craftsman in woodworking. In his later years, John enjoyed the challenge of Sudoku puzzles.
Survivors include his two sons, Marshall Allen Gardner of Strasburg, Virginia and Brian Eugene Gardner of Lebanon Church, Virginia; his sister, Rebecca Gardner Lucas of Strasburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Megan Gardner Yates of Orlando, Florida, Jesse Gardner of Strasburg, and Allen Gardner of Strasburg; and nephew Jeremiah Lucas.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the excellent doctors and staff of the Winchester Medical Center.
Memorials may be made to the Strasburg Moose Lodge 403, 572 Redbud Road, Strasburg, Virginia 22657.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, Virginia is serving the family of Mr. Gardner.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 2, 2019