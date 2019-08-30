Northern Virginia Daily

John Bernard Grimsley (1945 - 2019)
Obituary
John Bernard Grimsley, 74, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Edgar Morris Shirley officiating. Burial will follow in Orlean Cemetery in Orleans, Virginia.

Mr. Grimsley lived most of his life in the Shenandoah Valley area and spent six years in Colorado.

He was the son of John S. Grimsley and Linda Georgianna Davis Grimsley. He was born June 7, 1945 in Romney, West Virginia.

John graduated from Mosby High School in 1963.

Following graduation he served four years in the Air Force Presidential Honor Guard and joined the Fairfax County Police Department in 1969, retiring in 1988.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Clotelle; two daughters, Lisa Mauck (James) and Linda Smedley (Christopher), both of Front Royal; sister, Cindy Wilkins (Lincoln) of Kissimmee, Florida; six grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley, Brandon, Hunter, Evan, and Preston; and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, stepmother, and brother, Bill.

The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 at the funeral home.

There will be a luncheon at the Front Royal Moose Lodge following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fairfax County Police Department or to Hospice of the Panhandle in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 30, 2019
