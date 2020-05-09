John David Rinker, Sr., 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Mr. Rinker was born October 1, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia son of the late Mirl Jack Rinker and Dorothy Clark Rinker Eastham.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years Bobbi Rinker; children John D. Rinker, Jr. and partner Candice O'Malley of Winchester, Dottie Ott and husband James of Charles Town, West Virginia, and Kerry Wharton and husband Michael of Amissville; two brothers Leslie Rinker and wife Janet and Jack Rinker and wife Linda; two sisters Goldie Rinker and partner Jack Franklin and Judy Walters and husband Bill; grandchildren Kenzie and Chloe Beach, Molly and Grace Ott, and Allison, Silas and Henri Wharton; and numerous nieces and nephews that will miss him greatly.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 west Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 9, 2020.