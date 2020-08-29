Johnboy.... I can't wrap my head around this. It still doesn't seem real. I will miss you tremendously, as will many others. I thank God for allowing me to be a part of your life, and I am a better person for having known you.

Rest in Peace, Johnboy.

Ride on with the Freebird Chapter & keep watch over us all.

Until we meet again....

Much Love and Respect...

Jamie aka Mrs. Hopper

