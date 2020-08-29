John Darrell Miller III, of the Shenandoah Valley, VA, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Olanta, SC.
John was born May 17, 1972, in Woodstock, VA. He was the son of Teresa Viar Miller and the late John Miller Jr.
If you knew John you would remember his lively personality, his unique laugh while slapping his knee and his beautiful sense of humor. John's energy, personality, loyalty and love is what will be missed the most. His family and friends were the most important things in his life. John had a goofy personality that was perfect for a "granddaddy" where he could act like a child again and be himself. He had many interests but talking, helping others, camping, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle were his passions.
Johnboy was an active and devoted member of the Warlocks Mc, Florence SC chapter. He loved the brotherhood and will be missed by his brothers.
JohnJohn married his high school sweetheart Shannon Miller, the mother of his three children, and shared an unbreakable bond with her his entire life.
He is survived by their daughters, Sierra and Nikea Miller of Winchester, VA, and Alaithia Miller of Edinburg VA, four grandchildren, Janiya, Samiya, Julian, and Azarhia, his mother, Teresa Viar Miller of Edinburg, VA, a brother, Jamey Miller (Breanna), of Edinburg, VA, two sisters, Chrystal Ponn (Ricky) of Edinburg, VA, & Misty Mills (Daniel) of WV, and many other loved ones.
He is also survived by his girlfriend Amy Smith of Olanta, SC. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Houston & Ethel Viar, and his father, John Miller Jr.
Family and close friends are invited to remember him on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Heishman's Funeral Home, followed by a 2:00pm graveside service at Columbia Furnace United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.