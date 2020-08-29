1/1
John Darrell Miller III
1972 - 2020
John Darrell Miller III, of the Shenandoah Valley, VA, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Olanta, SC. 

John was born May 17, 1972, in Woodstock, VA. He was the son of Teresa Viar Miller and the late John Miller Jr.

If you knew John you would remember his lively personality, his unique laugh while slapping his knee and his beautiful sense of humor. John's energy, personality, loyalty and love is what will be missed the most. His family and friends were the most important things in his life. John had a goofy personality that was perfect for a "granddaddy" where he could act like a child again and be himself. He had many interests but talking, helping others, camping, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle were his passions.

Johnboy was an active and devoted member of the Warlocks Mc, Florence SC chapter. He loved the brotherhood and will be missed by his brothers.

JohnJohn married his high school sweetheart Shannon Miller, the mother of his three children, and shared an unbreakable bond with her his entire life.

He is survived by their daughters, Sierra and Nikea Miller of Winchester, VA, and Alaithia Miller of Edinburg VA, four grandchildren, Janiya, Samiya, Julian, and Azarhia, his mother, Teresa Viar Miller of Edinburg, VA, a brother, Jamey Miller (Breanna), of Edinburg, VA, two sisters, Chrystal Ponn (Ricky) of Edinburg, VA, & Misty Mills (Daniel) of WV, and many other loved ones.

He is also survived by his girlfriend Amy Smith of Olanta, SC. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Houston & Ethel Viar, and his father, John Miller Jr.

Family and close friends are invited to remember him on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Heishman's Funeral Home, followed by a 2:00pm graveside service at Columbia Furnace United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Calling hours
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
AUG
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sara Ponn
Family
August 28, 2020
Johnboy.... I can't wrap my head around this. It still doesn't seem real. I will miss you tremendously, as will many others. I thank God for allowing me to be a part of your life, and I am a better person for having known you.
Rest in Peace, Johnboy.
Ride on with the Freebird Chapter & keep watch over us all.
Until we meet again....
Much Love and Respect...
Jamie aka Mrs. Hopper
Mrs Hopper
Family
