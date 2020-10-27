1/
John David Crouthamel
1929 - 2020
John David , 91, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Front Royal with the Rev. Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Mr. Crouthamel was born March 15, 1929, in Gloucester City, New Jersey, son of the late Edgar C. and Gertrude J. Burmeister Crouthamel. He retired after many dedicated years from Dupont in Front Royal. He was a faithful and dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Front Royal.

Surviving are two sons James Richard Crouthamel and wife Kathleen of Front Royal and Robert J. Crouthamel of Hatboro, Pennsylvania; one sister Elsie Bassett of Massachusetts; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 14 West 1st Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Memories & Condolences

October 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Doug (& Laurie) Eadline
Family
October 26, 2020
