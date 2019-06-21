John E. Goodrow Jr., 84, of Wilmington, NC, passed away June 4, 2019.
John was born October 22, 1934 in Worcester, MA, the son of John E. "Eddie" Goodrow Sr., and Julia A. (Dauderis) Cooney.
John was retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 20 years of service, later serving as a Police Officer for the town of Front Royal, VA, and later as a Supervisor at Strasburg Automotive.
He is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl Canard and husband Tony of Strasburg, VA, and Paula Haag and husband Troy of Front Royal, VA; four grandchildren, John Daniel "JD" Canard and Amanda (Canard) Monroe of Strasburg, Tawny (Vaught) Banville and husband David of Front Royal, and Maxfield Haag of Leesburg, VA; two great grandchildren, Colton James and Isabella Ruth; and three brothers, James Goodrow, Jason Goodrow and wife Mary Ellen, and Joel Goodrow and wife Joni, all of Massachusetts; in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was pre-deceased by his parents; step mother, Kathleen Goodrow; step father, Paul Cooney; in addition to his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Gertrude Ruth (Henry) Goodrow of Front Royal, VA; his second wife of eight years, Delores (Hassler) Goodrow of Las Cruces, NM, his third wife of eight years, Betsy (Dill) Goodrow of Wilmington, NC; his brother, Jefferey C. Goodrow; and a sister-in-law, Jane (Marderosian) Goodrow of Massachusetts.
John will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Wilmington, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Center for PTSD U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermont Avenue, NW, Washington, DC or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. in the memory of John E. Goodrow Jr.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 21, 2019