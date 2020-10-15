1/
John E. Jenkins Sr.
1946 - 2020
Mr. John E. Jenkins, Sr., born January 12, 1946 in Fort Royal, VA passed away October 2, 2020 in Gainesville, GA.

Mr. Jenkins leaves behind 4 children, John E. Jenkins, Jr, Lisa Mathews, Todd Jenkins and Joshua Jenkins; 7 grandchildren, John E. Jenkins, III and Kayla Jenkins, Christian and Jaron Shifflett, Roisin and Conal Mathews, and Amber Jenkins Coon as well as well as 6 great grandchildren, Nevin, Carmen and Drew Jenkins, Dámitri, Ethan and Eydan Shiflett.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 15, 2020.
