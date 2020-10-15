Mr. John E. Jenkins, Sr., born January 12, 1946 in Fort Royal, VA passed away October 2, 2020 in Gainesville, GA.
Mr. Jenkins leaves behind 4 children, John E. Jenkins, Jr, Lisa Mathews, Todd Jenkins and Joshua Jenkins; 7 grandchildren, John E. Jenkins, III and Kayla Jenkins, Christian and Jaron Shifflett, Roisin and Conal Mathews, and Amber Jenkins Coon as well as well as 6 great grandchildren, Nevin, Carmen and Drew Jenkins, Dámitri, Ethan and Eydan Shiflett.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
