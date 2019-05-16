John Edward Ridgeway Sr., 88, of Toms Brook, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville.
The funeral will be held Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Edinburg. Pastor Chad Estep will officiate. Burial will follow in Maurertown Cemetery.
Mr. Ridgeway was born January 29, 1931 in Upperville, VA, son of the late John Randolph Ridgeway and Frances Elizabeth Spinks Ridgeway.
He was an army veteran and an automotive mechanic.
He was a member of Valley Baptist Church where he also served as an usher.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Dale Wolford Ridgeway.
He is survived by three daughters, Doris Ann Stead and husband Eddie of Fishers Hill, Debra Jean Armentrout and husband Rick of Maurertown, and Patricia Lynn Muse of North Carolina; five sons, John E. Ridgeway Jr. of Tennessee, Jerry R. Ridgeway and wife Cindy of Toms Brook, Stephen R. Ridgeway of Warrenton, Michael W. Ridgeway and wife Cheryl of Maurertown, and Robert L. Ridgeway and wife Patty of Strasburg; one sister, Mary Frye of Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Rick Armentrout, John Armentrout, Mike Ridgeway Jr., Nathan Blaylock, John Ridgeway Jr., and Robert Ridgeway.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
