John Emerson "Johnny" Woodall, 88, of Front Royal Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Front Royal, Virginia on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with Minister Stephen Smith officiating, followed by a procession to Panorama Memorial Gardens for the burial. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Johnny was born on June 29, 1931 to the late Daniel and Grace Woodall.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Woodall; and his brothers-in-law, Norse and Noel.
Johnny was a Korean wartime veteran, and served in the United States Army. He was also a devout Christian and was an Elder at the Front Royal Church of Christ.
Surviving Johnny are his children, Rick Woodall (Laura), Brent Woodall (Louise), and Karen Woodall; his sisters, Stella Slade and Alta Marie Attaldo; his brother in law, Lorne Roberts Jr. (Eileen); his grandchildren, Michael, P.J., Dawn, Leah, Brent Jr., Brian, Jeremy, Jonathan and Jessica; several great- grandchildren; and many more extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Tim Tewalt, Steven Roberts, PJ Mowrer, Michael Mowrer, Jayden Woodall, and Jonathan Woodall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Church of Christ.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 28, 2020