Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657



John Franklin McCoy, 85, of Woodstock, VA, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Stover Funeral Home.



Services and burial for Mr. McCoy will be conducted privately.



Mr. McCoy was born January 16, 1934, a son of the late Stiner Sherman and Lillian McGhee McCoy.



He was a graduate of Toms Brook High School and the former owner of Cardinal Electrical Supply.



Upon retirement Mr. McCoy enjoyed spending his time farming.



He was a member of Toms Brook United Methodist Church and associate member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, the Spurmont Masonic Lodge No. 98 AF & AM in Strasburg, VA, the Antique Tractor Club, and was a hospital volunteer.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, James "Jim" McCoy, Katherine Baker, Ann Rogers, Dorothy Boyer, and Marlene Sweeny.



Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Betty A. Wisman McCoy; his children, Lynn McCoy and wife Ellen of Lexington, VA, Dale McCoy and wife Mary of Marietta, GA, Johnette Chapman of Strasburg, VA, and Patricia Ritter and husband Robert of Maurertown, VA; his grandchildren, John McCoy, Sid Chapman, Corey Chapman, Elizabeth Karcher, Ryne McCoy, Stasha Flannery, and Eric Flannery; his great grandchildren, Corey Chapman Jr., Andrew McCoy, Cole Chapman, Kailey Flannery, Addison Cofield, Myah Flannery, Emerson Locklear, and Lawson Karcher; and his siblings, Helen Carlson of Ohio, Gladys Emswiler of Woodstock, VA, and Beverly Dirting of Edinburg, VA.



The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 12180 Back Road, Toms Brook, VA 22660.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at



