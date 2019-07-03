

John Glen Collins, 70, of Luray, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



He was born on December 20, 1948 in Tennessee and was a son of the late Stephen Collins and Vera Benner.



On December 21, 1980 he married Connie Jean DeGrange Collins, who died April 23, 2010.



He is survived by a daughter, Karla Laycock of Front Royal; three sons, Sean Collins of Front Royal, Johnny Lee Collins of California, and Richard Shane Collins of Virginia; two brothers, Stephen Collins of South Carolina and D.J. Benner of West Virginia; his companion, Vickie Seal of Luray; and five grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Roberts; and a sister, Polly Collins.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at the Elk's Lodge in Front Royal.



Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home, Luray.