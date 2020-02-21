Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



John Henry McCabe, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal, surrounded by his loving family.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral conducted by Sammy Campbell. Interment will be private.



Mr. McCabe was born October 17, 1933, in Niagra Falls, New York, youngest son of William Lawrence and Geraldine Delores McCabe. Mr. McCabe was a United States Navy Veteran. Following his service to our country he went to work for Verizon and retired after 35 dedicated years. He enjoyed golfing, friends and his family. He was a proud member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion for 56 years. He was a member of the Berryville VFW and a member of the Moose Lodge 829 in Front Royal.

He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 42 years Lucy McCabe; two daughters Kathaleen Ganley (Mac) and Brandy West (Brian); two sisters Barbara McCabe of Greenfield, Massachusetts and Sheila McAlee of Coco Beach, Florida; three brothers William McCabe (Christine) of Buffalo, New York, Timothy McAlee and Joseph McAlee; four grandchildren Kayla Bane (Ryan) Taylor Corathers, Chance Corathers, and Wyatt West; two great grandchildren Laken and Baylor Bane; numerous nieces; and nephews.

Mr. McCabe was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gerald McCabe of Daytona Beach, Florida; and two sisters Collen Myers of Newport News, Virginia and Norma Frederick of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. John Henry McCabe, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal, surrounded by his loving family.A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral conducted by Sammy Campbell. Interment will be private.Mr. McCabe was born October 17, 1933, in Niagra Falls, New York, youngest son of William Lawrence and Geraldine Delores McCabe. Mr. McCabe was a United States Navy Veteran. Following his service to our country he went to work for Verizon and retired after 35 dedicated years. He enjoyed golfing, friends and his family. He was a proud member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion for 56 years. He was a member of the Berryville VFW and a member of the Moose Lodge 829 in Front Royal.He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 42 years Lucy McCabe; two daughters Kathaleen Ganley (Mac) and Brandy West (Brian); two sisters Barbara McCabe of Greenfield, Massachusetts and Sheila McAlee of Coco Beach, Florida; three brothers William McCabe (Christine) of Buffalo, New York, Timothy McAlee and Joseph McAlee; four grandchildren Kayla Bane (Ryan) Taylor Corathers, Chance Corathers, and Wyatt West; two great grandchildren Laken and Baylor Bane; numerous nieces; and nephews.Mr. McCabe was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gerald McCabe of Daytona Beach, Florida; and two sisters Collen Myers of Newport News, Virginia and Norma Frederick of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close