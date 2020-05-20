John Jacob Shrum, 43, of Woodstock, VA passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center with his wife and mother by his side.
Services and burial for John will be conducted privately and a celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
John was born in Woodstock, VA on July 16, 1976 a son of Debra Shrum and Jake Scott. John graduated from Central High School and attended the Maurertown Brethren Church. He was an oil technician, enjoyed sports and was an avid bowler. John had a big heart and enjoyed helping others. He had an infectious laugh and smile and he was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edgar F. Shrum, Sr. and Annie Shrum and a uncle Edgar (Eddie) Shrum, Jr.
John was married to Cynthia Kane Shrum of Woodstock, VA and is also survived by his mother Debra Shrum of Madison, VA; father Jake Scott (Sylvia) of Woodstock, VA; sisters, Connie Shrum (Evan) of Richmond, VA, Laura Sabinsky of Woodstock, VA; one brother Shawn Poole of Killeen, TX; aunts Joan Robinson (second mother) of Madison, VA, Gail Guinn of Maurertown, VA, Pam Cook (Cliff), Linda Taylor (Bob) and Leona Honaker (Steve) all of Virginia; his uncles David Shrum (Brenda) of Romney, WV, Steven Shrum of Waynesboro, VA and Kevin Scott (Kathy) of VA; his godmother Wanda Racey of Stephens City, VA along with a host of cousins and extended family.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorials contributions to Stover Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of John Jacob Shrum.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 20, 2020.