John Joseph "Joe" Cornnell Sr. (1933 - 2019)
  • "Earline, praying for strength and peace today and in the..."
    - Shirley Funk
  • "I am sending my sympathy to all of your family and..."
    - John Schilling
  • "Joe, we're so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with..."
    - Barbara Morris
  • "With deepest sympathy"
    - Shenandoah County Animal Shelter


John Joseph "Joe" Cornnell Sr., of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg, Virginia, with a Masonic Service beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Virginia. Pastors Darryl George and Freddie Helsley will officiate. Burial will follow in Isaiah Clem Cemetery, Fort Valley.

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Funeral Home
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 6, 2019
