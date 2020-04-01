John Joseph Wall, 80, of Woodstock passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.
John was born December 11, 1939 in the Republic of Panama. He was the son of the late William and Marie Henvy Wall. John received his Bachelor's in History and his Master's in Geography from Montclair State. He served as Vice President at the Woodstock Museum from 2009-2016 and later as President from 2017 to present. He was also a member of the Art Chapter.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Wall.
John is survived by 4 sons, John Wall and wife Yolanda, Rocco Wall and wife Ann, Stephen Wall and wife Jean and Robert Wall and wife Donna; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and a close friend, Lyla Davidson.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Woodstock Museum, 104 South Muhlenberg Street Woodstock, Virginia 22664.
Services are pending at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 1, 2020