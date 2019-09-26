

John Larry Patton, Jr. (Paw Paw) 63 of Woodstock passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.



He was born February 14, 1956, the son of the late John Larry Patton, Sr. and survived by his mother, Shirley Sager Patton.



John is also survived by his wife, Barbara Patton of Woodstock; two sons, Josh Patton and wife, Valerie of Woodstock and Jonathan Patton and wife, Laura of Woodstock; a daughter, Tabitha Patton of Fredericksburg; ten grandchildren, Lilyan, Amelia, Lincoln, Gunner, Eva, Chloe, Anthony, Addison, Carter, and Landen.



John was an avid hunter, raced in Motor Cross, involved in the demolition derby for forty years, a Nascar fan, and gardener. He also enjoyed being with his family and church family.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren from 6 to 8:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be conducted Friday, September 27, 2019, 2:00 p.m. with Pastor George Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley Pike Church of the Brethren Church cemetery.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.