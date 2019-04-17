|
John Lee Steed, 83 of Glen Allen, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Elizabeth Crump Nursing Home in Glen Allen, Virginia.
Services will be private.
Mr. Steed was born February 12, 1936 in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Omer O. Steed and Elizabeth Wilkison Steed.
He was a graduate of Warren County High School, and attended the College of William and Mary and the School of Banking of Louisiana State University.
He was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist and a long-time member of Riverton United Methodist Church.
Mr. Steed worked in the banking industry beginning his career at the Bank of Warren in Front Royal, and retired after many dedicated years as a bank examiner for the Federal Reserve in Richmond, Virginia.
Surviving are two nephews, Thom Potts of Charles Town, West Virginia and Bruce Potts of Stephens City, Virginia; niece, Diane Williams of Leon, Virginia; grand nephew, Jason Williams of Charlottesville, Virginia; and grand niece, Jennifer Williams of Madison, Virginia and her children, Odin Kube and Nara Kube.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 17, 2019