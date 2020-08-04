John Martin Shirley, 63, of Woodstock passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. The family will receive friends from 7-8 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
John was born on May 29, 1957 in Fairfax. He was the son of the late Ruben and Elizabeth Hasilip Shirley. His companion, Jocelyn Hickman also preceded him death.
John is survived by two daughters, Ashley, and Emmalee Shirley, two sons, Andy and Jonathan Shirley; two brothers, David and Richard Shirley; a sister, Pam Sanders; ten grandchildren and five stepchildren, Tara, Brianna, Rachel, Sara, and Katelin Jones.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
