John Martin Shirley
1957 - 2020
John Martin Shirley, 63, of Woodstock passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. The family will receive friends from 7-8 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the funeral home.

John was born on May 29, 1957 in Fairfax. He was the son of the late Ruben and Elizabeth Hasilip Shirley. His companion, Jocelyn Hickman also preceded him death.

John is survived by two daughters, Ashley, and Emmalee Shirley, two sons, Andy and Jonathan Shirley; two brothers, David and Richard Shirley; a sister, Pam Sanders; ten grandchildren and five stepchildren, Tara, Brianna, Rachel, Sara, and Katelin Jones.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
(540) 459-2199
