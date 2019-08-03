John-Michael Jordon Anderson, 38, of Toms Brook, VA, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service for John will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Stan Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
John was born August 15, 1980 in Winchester, VA, the son of Michael Eugene and Linda Lou Drummond Anderson.
He was a 1999 graduate of Strasburg High School and Triplett Tech and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.
John was an avid supported of UVA, New York Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Michael Jordon and Dale Earnhardt.
Survivors include his parents, Michael Eugene and Linda Lou Drummond Anderson of Strasburg, VA; his sister, Crystal Gail Anderson (Jermaine) of Richmond, VA; his nephew, Bryce Anderson Alley of Richmond, VA; his uncles, Dennis Drummond (Brenda) of Strasburg, VA, Gary Wayne Drummond (Laura) of Martinsburg, WV, Buzzy Anderson (Patty) of Irvington, VA, and Sonny Anderson (Glenda) of WV; his girlfriend, Melanie Baker; along with numerous cousin and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Drummond, Brad Drummond, Brandi Drummond, Dave Sunder-Rao, Fred Funk, Bryce Alley, Colin Barnes, and Jermaine Alley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the or the local SPCA.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA, is serving the family of John-Michael Jordon Anderson.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 3, 2019