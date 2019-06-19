Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ondish. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Surrounded by his loving family, John Ondish, 91, joined his friends in heaven June 12, 2019.



John was born July 5, 1927 and was raised in Swoyersville, PA.



He served his country in the U.S.



He retired from the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. after serving 32 years as an Exhibit Specialist.



He was very active in his community and was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal, VA. He participated in the Page County, VA .



He was a member of the "Singing Capital Chorus", the Washington, D.C. Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, for 35 years.



John was a very patriotic man who loved his country and did everything he could to protect freedom guaranteed to us by the U.S. Constitution.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Patricia Swanson Ondish of Front Royal, VA; and three daughters, Deborah Johnson (Dennis) of Ranson, WV, Susan Lawrence (Rex) of Front Royal, VA, and Carla Chamberlain (Bradley) of Rileyville, VA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Brandi McGehee (Michael), Ashley Sarna (Thomas), Bradley Chamberlain II, and Andrew Chamberlain; as well as four great grandchildren, Nicholas and Zachary McGehee, and Evan and Evelyn Sarna.



He is also survived by brothers, Richard Ondish of Maryland and Dale Ondish of Pennsylvania; and sister, Jeannie Ondish Gosart of Pennsylvania.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Eva (Huray) Ondish; brother, Andrew Ondish Jr.; and sister, Evelyn Ondish Sopczak.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 5, 2019 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630.



John will be laid to rest in Prospect Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fisher House Foundation as our military veterans were very near and dear to John's heart.



To make a donation on behalf of John Ondish, mail donations to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or go online to



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



