John Paul Barb, 87, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Hudson Crossroads Cemetery in Mt. Jackson. Pastor Lisa Coffelt will officiate.

Mr. Barb was born May 2, 1933 in Orkney Springs, son of the late Ralph and Nora Mary Estep Barb. He spent his early years living and working in Pennsylvania before returning to the Valley. He formerly worked at O'Sullivan in Winchester, Edinburg Aileen and as a night watchman at Shrine Mont in Orkney Springs.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Barb Flemings and brother, Robert M. Barb.

He is survived by his wife, Hope Nadine Dove Barb whom he married on September 25, 1971; stepdaughter, Kathy J. Knowles and husband Steven of Woodstock; two sisters, Esther Manous of Eva, Alabama and Lelia M. Barb of Mt. Jackson; his extended family in Pennsylvania; special great nephew, Donal Cook and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3821 Orkney Grade, Mt. Jackson, Virginia 22842.

John loved to garden and attend auctions and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 7, 2020.
