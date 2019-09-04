John Randolph Nichol Sr., 85, passed away Saturday August 31, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.
John was born March 18, 1934 in Brightwood, VA to Robert Kenneth Nichols and Mary Catharine Palmer.
He is survived by his son, John Nichol Jr.; daughter, JoAnn Britt; son, Jeffery Nichol; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
He is preceded in passing by his wife, Etta Hester Jenkins; and son, James Nichol.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7 at Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville, VA.
Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in National Cemetery in Falls Church, VA.
Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA.
